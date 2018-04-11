First Cricket
IPL 2018: BCCI shortlists four cities as back up for Chennai Super Kings' home matches after Cauvery protests

According to IPL sources, Visakhapatnam is front-runner among the four cities, the other three being Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot.

PTI, April 11, 2018

Chennai: BCCI has shortlisted four cities to host Chennai Super Kings' home matches after the IPL franchise was told to consider shifting base due to the Cauvery water dispute, which has created a volatile political situation in the state, CoA chief Vinod Rai said.

Representational image. AFP

There were already calls by various groups not to host cricket matches in the city when the state was facing such a grave situation.

Massive protests were witnessed yesterday ahead of the match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders and an identified protester flung a shoe at CSK's Ravindra Jadeja during the match.

Committee of Administrator (CoA) Vinod Rai confirmed that the prevailing situation has forced them to explore options.

"We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai. There are four alternative venues that BCCI has kept ready. They are Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot. CSK can play their matches at these venues," Rai told PTI.

"We have to keep in mind the prevailing political and security situation in the state. But we have told the CSK franchise to evaluate the current situation and take a final call in this regard. It will be CSK's decision," Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General, said.

IPL's most popular franchise CSK has made a comeback to the League after serving two-year suspension on charges of spot-fixing in 2013.

IPL sources says Visakhapatnam is likely to be picked by the CSK management due to logistical reasons.

However, CSK are not playing a home match before 20 April and situation may get better before the clash against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had also spoken to the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday, seeking government intervention in smooth conduct of IPL matches in Chennai.

According to reports, all the six remaining IPL matches are set to be moved out of Chennai. The Tamil Nadu capital hosted the CSK-KKR encounter on Tuesday amid massive protests across the city. Reports suggest that the local police have expressed their inability to provide adequate security for the remaining matches, after CSK officials met them on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cauvery Protests #Chennai Super Kings #CoA Chief Vinod Rai #Cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL Franchise #Pune And Rajkot #Rajasthan Royals #Trivandrum #Visakhapatnam

