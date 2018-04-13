The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to move the two qualifiers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) out of Pune, according to a Sportstar report.

Two days ago, Chennai Super Kings' remaining home games were moved out of Chennai as the police had written to the board that they would not be able to give proper security for the matches held at the MA Chidambaram stadium. As a result, the matches were shifted to Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.

Pune was awarded two qualifiers as it was the home to the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. With CSK's home games being given to Pune, the IPL governing council has now decided to move the playoffs, which were to be played on 23 and 25 May, out from the city. The chairman of the IPL, Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by Sportstar, "Yes, the qualifiers will be shifted out of Pune. We will finalise the venue in a day or two.

"We are working on the details. A decision is expected shortly," he added.

The same report said that Kolkata could be possible replacement venue as they had requested the BCCI to allot them the playoffs. The other two frontrunners are Lucknow and Rajkot.