The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to shift two play-off matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled in Pune on 23 and 25 May to alternate venues as the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is set to host six home matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

As of now, Kolkata and Rajkot are the two venues that have emerged as front-runners to host these matches.

It is learnt that the IPL Governing Council wants to follow the policy of fair distribution of matches across all the venues.

Once Pune was awarded six CSK matches, it was decided that to maintain fairness, BCCI will opt for other venues giving them a chance to host marquee matches like the Eliminator on 23 May 23 and Qualifier on 25 May.

"As of now, the alternative venue has not been finalised. It will be either Kolkata or Rajkot that will get to host the two Play-Offs. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is keen on Rajkot getting a couple of marquee matches. It will be decided soon," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

When MCA president Abhay Apte was asked about the shift of play-off games, he said, "Till now, we have not got any official communication from the IPL governing council. There is nothing to be upset about if the Play-Off is shifted elsewhere. All the units work under the aegis of BCCI. We are one team. We got CSK matches as there were problems in Chennai."

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also spoke on the same vein.