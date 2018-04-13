First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 7 Apr 12, 2018
HYD Vs MUM
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
IPL | Match 6 Apr 11, 2018
RAJ Vs DEL
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: BCCI likely to shift play-off matches from Pune; Kolkata, Rajkot emerge as frontrunners

It is learnt that the IPL Governing Council wants to follow the policy of fair distribution of matches across all the venues.

PTI, April 13, 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to shift two play-off matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled in Pune on 23 and 25 May to alternate venues as the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is set to host six home matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

As of now, Kolkata and Rajkot are the two venues that have emerged as front-runners to host these matches.

It is learnt that the IPL Governing Council wants to follow the policy of fair distribution of matches across all the venues.

Once Pune was awarded six CSK matches, it was decided that to maintain fairness, BCCI will opt for other venues giving them a chance to host marquee matches like the Eliminator on 23 May 23 and Qualifier on 25 May.

"As of now, the alternative venue has not been finalised. It will be either Kolkata or Rajkot that will get to host the two Play-Offs. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is keen on Rajkot getting a couple of marquee matches. It will be decided soon," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

When MCA president Abhay Apte was asked about the shift of play-off games, he said, "Till now, we have not got any official communication from the IPL governing council. There is nothing to be upset about if the Play-Off is shifted elsewhere. All the units work under the aegis of BCCI. We are one team. We got CSK matches as there were problems in Chennai."

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also spoke on the same vein.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #Indian Premier League 2018 #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 Playoffs #IPL 2018 Standings #Kolkata #Pune #Rajkot

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Mumbai
 2 0 2 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Delhi
 2 0 2 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all