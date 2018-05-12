First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 May 11, 2018
RAJ Vs CHE
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: BCCI gives nod to women's T20 exhibition match ahead of Qualifier 1 in Mumbai

The teams will be called IPL XI and BCCI XI and seven Indians and four overseas players will make the playing eleven.

PTI, May 12, 2018

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sanctioned women's T20 exhibition match ahead of the IPL playoff in Mumbai on 22 May. The match will feature top Indian and foreign players.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

A total of 30 players, 20 Indians and 10 foreigners, will train at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai for the one-off game.

The teams will be called IPL XI and BCCI XI and the game will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 2.30 pm local time.

The IPL Governing Council recently approved the initiative amid calls for a women's IPL, following the Indian team's final appearance in the World Cup last year.

Like the IPL, seven Indians and four overseas players will make the playing eleven.

It has been learnt that all players will be paid match fees and a daily allowance while a business class return ticket will be provided to the overseas cricketers.

"This is another important step in the promotion of women's cricket. I am confident that this experiment will lead to a women's IPL in the near future," CoA member and former India captain Diana Edulji told PTI.

The BCCI has approached the boards from Australia, South Africa and England, and the names of the foreign players will be announced soon.

The Indian women's selection committee will name the players later this week.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket #Diana Edulji #Indian Cricket #IPL 2018 #Ipl News #t20 Exhibition Match #Women's Cricket #Women's IPL #Women's t20

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all