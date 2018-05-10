IPL 2018: BCCI contemplating advancing start time for playoffs and final by an hour to 7 pm
The BCCI is mulling over the possibility of advancing the start time for the IPL playoffs and final to 7 pm after a number of matches have gone beyond midnight this season.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the IPL Governing Council, led by chairman Rajeev Shukla, is thinking about shifting the timing for the last four games to 7 pm from the traditional 8 pm slot.
Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League
Currently, IPL matches start at 8 pm on weekdays with double headers on weekend starting at 4 pm and 8 pm.
According to the report, ahead of the new season, IPL broadcasters Star Sports had proposed scheduling the 4 pm matches to 5.30 pm while advancing the timing of the 8 pm match to 7 pm. The GC accepted the proposal but the franchises shot it down.
Had the matches started at 5.30 pm and 7 pm on weekends, they would have overlapped and the franchises were uncomfortable with a potential drop in viewership. However, with only one match per day in the final stage of the season, the matches can start at 7 pm.
Speaking to the newspaper, Shukla said, "We wanted to start the games early from the beginning, but some of the franchises didn't agree to it. They especially had a problem with them on weekends, which generally have a double header scheduled. The playoff stage has a single game on the day and we can start at 7 pm so that the people who come to the ground can enjoy the match and also reach home on time."
Updated Date:
May 10, 2018
