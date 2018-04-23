First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 20 Apr 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Backing Nitish Rana has paid off, says Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis

Nitish Rana has emerged as one of the biggest gains of the new-look Kolkata Knight Riders, chief coach Jacques Kallis said they always backed the Delhi youngster fully and it is paying off

PTI, April 23, 2018

Kolkata: With Nitish Rana emerging as one of the biggest gains of the new-look Kolkata Knight Riders, chief coach Jacques Kallis said they always backed the Delhi youngster fully and it is paying off.

Displaying poise and panache in equal measure, the left-handed batsman has been the backbone of KKR batting and his part-time off-spin has come handy in giving breakthroughs.

Nitish Rana has shone with bat and ball for KKR in IPL 2018. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana has shone with bat and ball for KKR in IPL 2018. Sportzpics

"We had given him a message that he will be a settled member in the side and he just needs to showcase his talent. We are backing him 100 per cent and certainly it has paid off," Kallis said of Rana who has got two Man of the Match awards this season.

It was during their first leg match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai last year when KKR spotted Rana.

Batting at no 3, Rana smashed a 29-ball 50 to help MI secure a four-wicket win and was adjudged Man of The Match.

"He played well against us in Mumbai. We had heard some good things about him but perhaps didn't get as many games for MI as he would have liked. He certainly has got a bright future with KKR," Kallis said.

Having lost to Kings XI Punjab by DLS method here on 21 April, KKR have slipped to third place, two points behind leaders Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in the league standings. They next take on Delhi Daredevils in the return leg fixture on 27 April.

"We are in the mid table now, the other end would not have been nice. We have played some good cricket. It's nice to get a few days off and regroup in Delhi and hope to return to winning ways," Kallis said as the KKR team enjoyed a day's break playing golf for charity.

KKR star allrounder Andre Russell pulled his hamstring during their match against KXIP but assistant coach Simon Katich said the Jamaican will be fit and fine.

"We rely on Andre because he will be fit," he said of Russell.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018

Tags : #Andre Russell #Andrre Russell #Chennai Super Kings #Delhi Daredevils #IPL 2018 #IPL KKR #IPL KXIP #Jacques Kallis #Kings XI Punjab #Kolkata Knight Riders #Mumbai Indians #Nitish Rana #Simon Atich

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Punjab
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 5 1 4 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match