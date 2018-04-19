First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 15 Apr 18, 2018
RAJ Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: All-round Kolkata Knight Riders stroll to seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to move to top of table

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a professional performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets here tonight, putting their IPL campaign back on track with back-to-back victories.

PTI, April 19, 2018

Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered a professional performance to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at Jaipur on Wednesday, putting their IPL campaign back on track with back-to-back victories.

The highly-rated KKR spinners restricted Royals to 160 for eight before opener Robin Uthappa (48 off 36 balls), Nitish Rana ( 35 not out off 27 ) and captain Dinesh Karthik (42 not out off 23) did the job with the bat as the visitors cruised to victory in 18.5 overs.

It was a second emphatic performance in a row for KKR, who now have three wins from five games. Royals have lost two games out of the four they have played.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 42 at the end of the innings. Sportzpics

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 42 at the end of the innings. Sportzpics

The away team was always in control of the chase despite losing Chris Lynn in the first over. Uthappa put up a show that was expected of him, entertaining the crowd with a blazing knock that comprised six fours and two sixes.

Captain Karthik then batted responsibly alongside Rana, taking KKR home comfortably.

Earlier Royals, put in to bat, were not able to build on the start provided by captain Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 19) and D'Arcy Short (44 off 43) after the openers shared a 54-run stand off 41 balls.

The trio of Piyush Chawla (1/18), Kuldeep Yadav (1/23) and part-timer Nitish Rana (2/11) conceded 52 runs in 10 overs, sharing four wickets amongst themselves.

KKR's lead-spinner Sunil Narine had an off-day as the West Indian went wicketless and leaked 48 runs in four overs. Pacer Tom Curran (2/19) chipped in with a couple of wickets towards the end.

The highlight of Rahane's knock was hitting Narine for four consecutive boundaries in his opening over.

His innings ended when KKR skipper and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik effected a brilliant run-out after collecting the ball from in front of the stumps.

Rahane's opening partner Short ended up with his highest score in the tournament so far but it was not one of his fluent knocks. The Australian, used to playing on bouncy pitches back home, later said he is still getting used to the low bounce in his maiden IPL stint.

The in-form Sanju Samson (7) getting out cheaply also hurt the home team, which could never get a move-on with wickets falling at regular intervals.

KKR began with the spin from both sides and Chawla and Kuldeep kept things tights, conceding nine runs in the first three overs.

Rahane welcomed Narine in the next over hitting him for four consecutive boundaries as the over went for 18 runs.

The following over from pacer Shivam Mavi too produced 13 runs, giving the innings a much-needed impetus.

However, Royals did not get a big enough partnership thereafter as KKR spinners continued to control the innings.

An 18-ball 24 from Jos Buttler in the death overs helped Royals get past the 150-run mark.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 11 #IPL 2018 #KKR #Kolkata Knight Riders #Nitish Rana #Rajasthan Royals #Robin Uthappa #RR #t20

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 3 2 0 6
2
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 4 2 2 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all