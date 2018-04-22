IPL 2018: AB de Villiers always gives Royal Challengers Bangalore plenty of reasons to smile, says captain Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli credited AB de Villiers for his outstanding knock against Delhi Daredevils by saying that the South African batsman always give the team plenty of reasons to smile.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Punjab
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|2
|
Chennai
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|
Hyderabad
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|5
|
Bangalore
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|6
|
Rajasthan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
Bengaluru: Relieved after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Delhi Daredevils (DD) by six wickets to bring their IPL campaign back on track, skipper Virat Kohli credited AB de Villiers for the turnaround saying the South African batsman always give the team plenty of reasons to smile.
File image of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Sportzpics
"These 30 runs are bigger than the 90 odd in the last game. We won. We still have a few areas to correct, but when you have the brilliant AB in the team, he always makes you smile," Kohli said after de Villiers blasted an unbeaten 39-ball 90 to single-handedly power RCB to a six-wicket win.
"We understand our games very well and then he starts going off. And we know if we can get a 60-70 run partnership, we could win the game. Pity I couldn't stay till the end but Corey and Andy did well," he concluded.
Updated Date:
Apr 22, 2018
