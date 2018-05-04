Watson blows away Johnson and nearly helps KKR

When Shane Watson hits, it stays hit. On Thursday, the big-hitting Aussie opener nearly took out his former Australian teammate, Mitchell Johnson, with a blistering hit back at the bowler. Johnson sent down a length delivery that Watson absolutely creamed and before the bowler could take evasive action, the ball hit his bowling arm, nearly took out the umpire and raced to the fence.

The retired Australian seamer has been pathetic this season but somehow Dinesh Karthik and Co have found it impossible to let him go even though they have a decent option in Tom Curran warming the bench. Watson probably felt sorry for Curran and decided to take things into his own hands by attempting to blow away Johnson's bowling arm.

It is safe to say that the ploy did not work out well as Johnson returned to complete his half-century with the ball, conceding at a rate of 12.8.

Ravindra Jadeja’s drop show

Jadeja is probably in the Chennai Super Kings XI for his fielding. But at Eden Gardens, the spinning all-rounder gave yet another reason for the franchise to sideline him after he dropped two catches off two consecutive balls in the second over of Kolkata's run chase.

Sunil Narine smashed a delivery from KM Asif to mid-off where the usually athletic Jadeja made a complete mess of a sitter. To make things worse, Jadeja made another futile dive while attempting to take a catch the very next ball when Narine managed to hit another one in the air in his direction.

Although the spinner made amends by dismissing Narine later, it didn't materialise until he made 26 more runs much to the annoyance of CSK fans, who took to Twitter to vent out their frustration.

Dhoni Review System trending again

If a petition to change the name of ‘Decision Review System’ to ‘Dhoni Review System’ were to be moved, it would, in all likelihood, earn a lot of signatures. Such is MS Dhoni's cricketing brain that when he is convinced he barely needs a replay to validate it and start celebrating. We have seen this unfold countless times with his stumpings and it never ceases to amaze you.

At Kolkata, with a par total on board, Dhoni was at his alert best and spotted an edge from Chris Lynn onto his thigh pad that most players, and the umpire, missed. After tonking Lungi Ngidi for two sixes, Lynn looked to swipe across the line to the Proteas seamer a third time in the first over and only managed an inside edge onto his pads that ballooned up to Shane Watson in the cordon.

Dhoni was alert to the edge and wanted a review. UltraEdge spotted a thin edge and the CSK skipper once again showed how important match awareness can be, particularly in a 20-over game, where the slightest of things can make a huge impact.

Gill’s error-free knock

Shubman Gill was wasted down the order by Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous few matches with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell batting ahead of him in the middle-order. An injury to Rana meant Gill had a rare opportunity to walk in earlier and he grabbed the chance with both hands.

The under-19 batsman was completely at ease right through his match-winning knock and hammered down all hopes of CSK making a last-minute comeback with his cool demeanor at the wicket. He kept the asking rate under check with occasional boundaries but barely took a risk in his whole innings as he led KKR to the target although they lost two of their biggest guns — Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn — early in the run chase.

Gill's innings has been a masterclass in controlled aggression. He's only attacked 50% of the balls he's faced, but has scored at a run rate of 9.4rpo. He is yet to play and miss during this innings #IPL #KKRvCSK@KKRiders @SkyCricket @hotstartweets @StarSportsIndia — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) May 3, 2018

According to CricViz data, Gill attacked just 50% of the balls but scored at a mesmerising rate of 9.4 runs per over. The classy right-hander played and missed zero balls in a knock that should seal him a place in KKR’s top order.

The wrong 'uns flummox Chennai batsmen

At 29, Piyush Chawla is perhaps one of IPL’s longest serving leg-spinners but does not have an illustrious career to boast of. However, one thing he does possess is a deadly googly that is read by very few in the world.

In his first over to Faf du Plessis, Chawla sent down three of his special wrong 'uns, all of which the South African struggled to keep out. The experienced leggie tossed up another one first up to du Plessis when he came back for an over and as was the case earlier, the CSK opener was completely oblivious to the googly and had his stumps rocked.

Few balls later, Chawla proved that he wasn't just a menace to overseas batsmen who aren't familiar with spin by slipping in a wrong 'un to Suresh Raina. The southpaw nicked to the ‘keeper but Dinesh Karthik put down a fairly regulation take much to the dismay of Chawla. The leg-spinner has had a superb season so far, taking the new ball and picking up crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay overs.