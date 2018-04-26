Hyderabad: Thirteen persons were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said."

Police seized Rs 18.18 lakh, three laptops and 49 cell phones from their possession, adding, they were arrested following raids in different places in the city.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said some of the arrested were nabbed earlier on similar charges.