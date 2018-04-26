First Cricket
IPL 2018: 13 arrested for online betting; three laptops, 49 cell phones and Rs 18.18 lakh in cash seized

Thirteen persons were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches,

PTI, April 26, 2018

Hyderabad: Thirteen persons were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said."

Representational Image. AP

Police seized Rs 18.18 lakh, three laptops and 49 cell phones from their possession, adding, they were arrested following raids in different places in the city.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said some of the arrested were nabbed earlier on similar charges.

 

