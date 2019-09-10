Introduce 'heat rules' in cricket to counter climate change, urge researchers and environmental academics
The "Hit for Six" report details how cricket-playing countries such as India and Australia are already being severely impacted by extreme weather events such as droughts, heatwaves, and storms that experts say are being made more common by climate change.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Four weeks after Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmir's protesters believe time is on their side
-
Typhoon Faxai leaves 17,000 passengers stranded in Tokyo's Narita Airport; 100 flights scrapped, road and rail links badly affected
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: The tour de force that is Manoranjan Byapari's Interrogating My Chandal Life
-
The Sky Is Pink trailer: Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra fight for Zaira Wasim's survival in Shonali Bose film
-
Muharram restrictions in Kashmir: Intensified restrictions make an already tough job tougher for journalists
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India should make personnel changes without sacrificing philosophy against Qatar
-
Amid battle for post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Jyotiraditya Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi
-
Rana Kapoor in talks with Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma to sell stake in Yes Bank for up to Rs 2,000 cr
-
Kutch's Kharai breed, the world's only swimming camels, battle the tide of an uncertain future
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: A joint report by sports researchers and environmental academics unveiled on Tuesday urges cricket authorities to introduce "heat rules" including postponing games in response to climate change.
The review, by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and two universities, also calls for extra care around youth players and for manufacturers to develop equipment that enhances air flow, as extreme heat becomes more common.
Representational image. Reuters
"This is a wake-up call not just for cricket, but for all sport," said Russell Seymour, sustainability manager at Lord's cricket ground in London — the spiritual home of the game — who wrote the foreword to the report.
"Sportspeople are not by nature bystanders and we can and must react to avoid the crises approaching us.
"For every player suffering, there are many more fans having to work and go about their daily lives in these increasingly harsh conditions," he added.
The "Hit for Six" report details how cricket-playing countries such as India and Australia are already being severely impacted by extreme weather events such as droughts, heatwaves, and storms that experts say are being made more common by climate change.
It notes youth matches in Australia have been disrupted due to heat, while dire water shortages have hit a tour of South Africa and flooding has delayed cricket in England.
Its authors say they have combined climate science with heat physiology to show how batsmen and wicketkeepers are becoming increasingly susceptible to poorer performances due to the conditions.
They argue "safety-related heat stress guidelines" are now needed, and that more games may need to be postponed or rearranged to cooler times of the day.
"Above 35 degrees (Celsius) the body runs out of options to cool itself," said Mike Tipton, professor of human and applied physiology at the University of Portsmouth and one of the report's authors.
"For batsman and wicketkeepers, even sweating has limited impact as the heavy protective cladding creates a highly humid microclimate next to their bodies."
He added, "Particular care must be given to young players and the grassroots of the sport where elite-level cooling facilities simply aren't available."
Updated Date:
Sep 10, 2019 11:20:43 IST
Also See
Anil Kumble 'not sure' if MS Dhoni should continue playing for India, feels selectors need to lay down proper plan for future
CoA extends deadline for completion of BCCI's state elections by two weeks to 28 September
Is climate change the only reason for flooding taking place in the Western Ghats