First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 4 Jun 17, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland tied with Ireland
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 3 Jun 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

International Cricket Council to push for harsher punishment for ball-tampering offence

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was on Sunday charged for ball-tampering in the second Test against the West Indies in St Lucia and the ICC said it is likely to push for upgrading ball tampering from a Level 2 offence to Level 3.

Press Trust of India, June 17, 2018

Dubai: The International Cricket Council is likely to push for harsher punishment for ball tampering during its annual conference later this month.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was on Sunday charged for ball-tampering in the second Test against the West Indies in St Lucia and the ICC said it is likely to push for upgrading ball tampering from a Level 2 offence to Level 3.

Currently, the maximum sanction under a Level 2 charge is a ban of one Test or two ODIs, while under Level 3, a player is slapped with a ban of four Tests or eight ODIs.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

ICC chief executive David Richardson said the cricket committee "viewed" ball tampering as "cheating" which went against the spirit of cricket.

"... Therefore, they (committee) were very strong that we need to increase the sanctions available for that type of conduct," Richardson told ESPNcricinfo.

"So we are talking moving both ball tampering and personal abuse, foul language upto Level 3."

Earlier, ICC had asked an internal panel to suggest harsher punishment for ball-tampering and other misbehaviour by players after the meeting of the Cricket Committee, chaired by former India captain Anil Kumble, in April.

The cricket committee's recommendations will come up for discussion during the annual conference in Dublin later this month.

Richardson said if the ICC Board finalises moving ball tampering to Level 3, in future it could attract a suspension of "minimum of four Tests".

"We are considering bumping it up to Level 3 and even considering the range of penalty slightly higher as well," Richardson said.

The ball-tampering scandal rocked the cricketing world in Cape Town in March when Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera tampering with the ball during the third Test against South Africa.

Later, Cricket Australia had banned skipper Steven Smith and David Warner for 12 months and Bancroft was handed a nine months ban from playing international cricket for their roles in the ball-tampering controversy.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018

Tags : #Anil Kumble #Ball Tampering #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Cricket Committee #David Richardson #David Warner #Dinesh Chandimal #International Cricket Council #SportsTracker #Steve Smith

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5599 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3474 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all