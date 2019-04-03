First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

International Cricket Council to join hands with Interpol to fight corruption

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it has sought "closer working relations" with the Interpol, an organisation which facilitates worldwide police cooperation, to widen the scope of its fight against corruption in the sport.

Press Trust of India, Apr 03, 2019 13:36:58 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it has sought "closer working relations" with the Interpol, an organisation which facilitates worldwide police cooperation, to widen the scope of its fight against corruption in the sport.

The cooperation was discussed during ICC Anti-Corruption Unit General Manager, Alex Marshall's visit the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

"The ICC and Interpol are keen on working together and our meetings in Lyon last week were productive. The ICC has an excellent relationship with law enforcement agencies in a number of countries but working with Interpol means we are connecting with their 194 members," Marshall said in a media release.

Marshall said the idea is to ensure that players are better educated about the corruptors and Interpol's vast network would be helpful in this.

"Our focus is on the education of players and prevention and disruption of corruptors. Where our inquiries reveal criminal offences have been committed, we will refer this to the relevant law enforcement organisations and this makes Interpol an important partner for us," he added.

Interpol's Criminal Networks unit Assistant Director Jose de Gracia said the organisation will be glad to assist the ICC.

"Sport brings people together, but criminals looking to make large profits can undermine its integrity. Our meetings and cooperation with partners such as the ICC help us shape a collaborative, holistic response," said de Gracia.

Cricket has been fighting the menace of match-fixing for quite a few years.

Some of the biggest names in the game have been accused and even found guilty of accepting bribes from bookmakers with the list including the likes of late South African captain Hansie Cronje, Herschelle Gibbs and former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

The most recent case of proven corruption in international games came to light in 2010 when the Pakistani team was accused of spot-fixing during a Test match against England.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 13:36:58 IST

Tags : Corruption, Cricket, ICC, Interpol, Match Fixing, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all