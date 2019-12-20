International Cricket Council renews partnership with UNICEF for Women's World T20 2020
The extension of the partnership will see the ICC drive awareness for the work that UNICEF does as a global champion for children's rights in cricket playing nations.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RLY Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 71 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MP Vs BAR Baroda beat Madhya Pradesh by 1 wickets
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Actor Siddharth, singer TM Krishna among 600 booked for anti-CAA rally in Chennai
-
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie review — An immensely enjoyable theme park ride that offers nothing more
-
A policeman, an inmate and prison-made technology: Rethinking how convicts can spend time in jail
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Narendra Modi says NDA govt saved country from disaster; confident of making India a $5-tn economy
-
Boris Johnson signals end to Brexit deadlock, unveils legislative plan to pull Britain out of the EU on 31 January
-
Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal claim season-ending ITF awards after finishing season as top-ranked players
-
From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced it has extended its partnership with UNICEF through to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 with the focus on empowering women and girls through cricket.
The extension of the partnership will once again see the ICC provide UNICEF with a platform for fundraising to help bring positive change to women and girls and drive awareness for the work that UNICEF does as a global champion for children's rights in cricket playing nations.
The Australian women's team celebrates winning the 2018 World T20. ICC
During the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this year, UNICEF raised USD 180,000 as part of "One Day 4 Children" and this money will go directly to fund a girls' cricket project in Afghanistan.
The programme which will run for 12 months, will comprise of a new competitive cricket competition for school-aged girls as well as training for 120 teachers and providing cricket equipment to deliver cricket and a community outreach programme working with elders to reinforce the positive impact girls playing cricket can have.
Money raised during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will go to similar projects in cricket playing nations, including an innovative programme to promote girls' participation in cricket in Sri Lanka and build peace in communities.
Fans can be part of changing lives through cricket by donating various set amounts when buying tickets and at in-stadia activations. Fans watching globally will also be able to join in and make a difference through an online mechanism that will be promoted throughout the event.
"We are delighted to extend our partnership with UNICEF to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. I want us to harness the extraordinary reach of our sport to empower women and girls around the world through cricket and using ICC events as a fundraising platform enables us to do that," ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said.
"Sport for development and in particular cricket can be a powerful tool to transform lives and the projects in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are designed to have a long-term positive impact with teachers being trained to deliver cricket to girls for years to come."
The ICC and UNICEF partnership commenced in 2015, as part of the ICC's global community outreach programme 'Cricket 4 Good'. The partnership and public donations continue to bring positive change to children through the programmes in cricket playing nations focused on empowering women and girls in cricket.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 20, 2019 12:17:04 IST
Also See
Smartphone makers OPPO announce extension of partnership with ICC till September 2023
Cricket Ireland scraps home Test against Bangladesh due to financial constraints, to play T20 instead
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry bags ICC awards for best women's cricketer and ODI player; Alyssa Healy named best T20I cricketer