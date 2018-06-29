International Cricket Council launches integrity app to help players fight corruption in sport
The ICC Integrity App will give anyone in the game easy access to information they need to tackle issues relating to anti-corruption and anti-doping.
Press Trust of India,
June 29, 2018
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday launched an integrity app, which will help the players deal with corrupt approaches.
The ICC Integrity App will give anyone in the game easy access to information they need to tackle issues relating to anti-corruption and anti-doping.
Representative photo. Reuters
The app is designed with the needs of players, officials and team support staff at all levels of the game and across all formats.
It ensures participants are equipped with the information required to ensure the game remains clean and their careers do not suffer due to lack of knowledge.
The app will provide them with essential information and a secure platform to report any suspicious incidents or behaviour related to corruption or doping.
The app was received well by players and officials after a soft launch at this year's ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and will continue to be developed with more features, content and functionality such as videos and imagery to be added in the coming months and years.
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson: The ICC is committed to protecting the spirit of the game and this app will play a huge part in helping us in our objective.
We must educate players, administrators and support staff on an ongoing basis and the app allows us to do that, driving awareness of the risks, supporting education and providing a simple mechanism for reporting concerns.
Former India captain and current India U19 coach Rahul Dravid: It's fantastic to see that the ICC has come up with an Integrity App. It's got a lot of information on anti-doping and anti-corruption. You can make a report about anything that you notice that is untoward.
"I think it's terrific to have easy access to this information on your fingertips. I would encourage all players, and those involved in cricket, to download the app, to use it and to read up on all the information. It's something that will keep the game clean, fair and something that we are all proud of.
England ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan: It is great that the new ICC Integrity App is now available to download. So help keep the game clean by getting it today for anti-doping and anti-corruption information and educate yourself.
