International Cricket Council appoints Anurag Dahiya as its Chief Commercial Officer
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday appointed seasoned media professional Anurag Dahiya, who launched Star Cricket, as its Chief Commercial Officer.
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday appointed seasoned media professional Anurag Dahiya, who launched Star Cricket, as its Chief Commercial Officer.
Dahiya brings more than two decades of commercial experience from the media industry, most recently as head of content and media sales at Singtel, Asia's leading telecommunications group.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Fox International Channels (previously ESPN STAR Sports) as senior vice president, strategy and business development. His responsibilities there included cricket rights and content acquisition working on high profile, high value acquisition of sports rights, the ICC said in a statement.
He also launched India's first international cricket-only channel Star Cricket and oversaw the launch of ESPN STAR Sports' first 24x7 sports news channel ESPNEWS and OTT platform ESPN Play.
Commenting on the appointment, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said: "He brings extensive experience across the commercial, content and media rights functions that are so important if we are to achieve our long-term ambition for global growth."
Dahiya said: "I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure cricket is optimally placed to make the most of the opportunities presented to us by a fast-changing media and sponsorship landscape."
At Singtel, Dahiya was also responsible for conceptualising and implementing the video content strategy and managing content operations for its IPTV and OTT video platforms.
Dahiya is an MBA from IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Calcutta and also holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.
He will take up the post of ICC CCO in early March and will be based at the apex body's headquarters in Dubai.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2020 16:12:57 IST
