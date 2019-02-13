Inspired by Rahul Dravid, PCB plans to hire former players as coaches and managers of age group teams
Younis Khan, who retired last year after becoming Pakistan's highest Test run-getter and the first to reach 10,000 runs in the format, has expressed interest in coaching junior players if the board gave him "full freedom" to implement his program.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CAG's Rafale report: Defence ministry argument on bank guarantees illogical, deal clearly favoured Dassault
-
Russian Doll review: Netflix's existential dramedy is a whole lot better than Groundhog Day on steroids
-
Congress farm loan waivers Part III: Rajasthan cultivators demand inquiry into 'scam' in cooperative banks
-
In stinging criticism of Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi says dissent suppressed and opponents hounded under BJP govt
-
Inside ‘Bombay 70’: Finding ‘asli hip-hop’ in Naezy’s neighbourhood
-
Tata Trusts managing trustee R Venkataramanan quits; Noel roped in to head Sir Ratan Tata Trust
-
Donald Trump 'unhappy' with new shutdown deal; says 'everything is on the table' to build US-Mexico border wall
-
Tragic Emiliano Sala affair reveals the real nature of football: All business, some sentiment and barely any soul
-
In the Himalayas, women are left behind in climate change conversations, policies
-
अर्पित होटल आग: जानिए 17 लोगों की जान लेने वाले हादसे की आंखों देखी कहानी
-
प्रियंका की मैराथन बैठकें और यूपी के कांग्रेसियों की उबासियां, उलझनें, उम्मीदें...
-
मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ जंतर-मंतर पर सत्याग्रह, विपक्षी एकता की कवायद में कितना दम दिख रहा है?
-
राफेल सौदे पर CAG की रिपोर्ट से विपक्षी दलों में इतनी निराशा क्यों है? यहां जानिए पूरा मामला
-
हम सुनते थे कि भूकंप आएगा, पर कोई भूकंप नहीं आया: लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to hire some former players as coaches and managers of the national age group teams, taking inspiration from the success that India has achieved with Rahul Dravid in a similar role.
There is speculation here that former captain Younis Khan is being considered for the role of Pakistan's U-19 coach and manager.
File image of former India captain and India A coach Rahul Dravid. AFP
Younis, who retired last year after becoming Pakistan's highest Test run-getter and the first to reach 10,000 runs in the format, has expressed interest in coaching junior players if the board gave him "full freedom" to implement his program.
"Australia utilised the services of their top players like Rodney Marsh, Allan Border and Ricky Pointing while India has also given Dravid the responsibility of manning their U-19 players and it has produced good results," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.
Dravid has been coach of the Indian U-19 and A teams and has drawn a ot of credit for shaping the youngsters. Under his tutelage, the U-19 team won the ICC World Cup last year.
In Australia, Border has served as a selector and Ponting is currently part of the national team's coaching staff.
The PCB, on the other hand, has constantly changed the coaches and managers of the U-19 squad, something that has been blamed for its below-par performances. It has also avoided appointing high profile former players as coaches/managers of the youth teams.
Mani, while speaking to the the media in Lahore, said that the board has finally decided to utilise the services of its former senior players to work with the youth.
"We also need to have classes for our players as they go on to become ambassadors for the country. They will be given grooming and education at the National Cricket Academy," Mani said.
"We should have attached our own coaches with foreign coaches just like India did so that they could have also learnt a lot more."
The PCB is also considering appointing former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf as the batting coach at its National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2019 13:08:11 IST
Also See
Pakistan PM Imran Khan not meddling in Board affairs, maintains PCB chairman Ehsan Mani
Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed as Pakistan captain for 2019 World Cup by PCB despite racism ban
Abdul Qadir feels Virat Kohli is similar to former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, says Indian skipper leads from the front