Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Insane numbers!': Twitter reacts to new IPL franchises getting sold for over a billion dollars

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 25th, 2021
  • 22:46:52 IST

Dubai: Two more franchises have been added to the world’s biggest and richest Twenty20 league after the new owners spent a combined total of more than $1.6 billion to acquire their teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Monday.

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group won the bid for Lucknow in the Indian Premier League with an offer in excess of $932 million while the private equity firm, Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners), will own Ahmedabad after making a bid of more than $692 million.

“It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.

“True to IPL’s motto of ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’, the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage."

The IPL 2020 will have Dream11 as its title sponsor instead of Vivo. Image: Sportzpics

Representational photo. Image: Sportzpics

It will be the second time that RPSG group has owned a team in the IPL. It also owned Rising Pune Supergiant which competed in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises were banned.

Irelia, which has offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas, has been involved in Formula 1 and recently bought stakes in Spain’s football league, LaLiga.

There were seven other bidders for the two new franchises that also included Avram Glazer’s Lancer Capital. The Glazer family owns Manchester United.

The 2022 IPL season will comprise 10 teams taking part in two groups of five.

Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to the announcement of the two new IPL franchises and their respective owners:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: October 25, 2021 22:46:52 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

BCCI invites applications for India cricket team's head coach, support staff
First Cricket News

BCCI invites applications for India cricket team's head coach, support staff

The BCCI is expected to soon form a Cricket Advisory Committee to complete the selection process of the coaching staff.

BCCI expects massive windfall of upto $5 billion from sale of IPL media rights for next cycle
First Cricket News

BCCI expects massive windfall of upto $5 billion from sale of IPL media rights for next cycle

The current five-year rights are with Star India but, according to people who are in decision-making capacity, the valuation could more than double and reach $5 billion.

England Test captain Joe Root to enter IPL 2022 mega auction, says report
First Cricket News

England Test captain Joe Root to enter IPL 2022 mega auction, says report

Root is yet to play in the IPL after going unsold in the 2018 auction.