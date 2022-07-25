'Injustice continues': Twitter fumes after Arshdeep Singh misses out second ODI against West Indies

Prasidh Krishna did not look entirely impressive in England and looked rather flat in the first ODI in Trinidad. He was replaced by Avesh Khan in the second game. Arshdeep Singh, who was superb in his maiden appearance in the T20I against England, was tipped to replace Krishna, but Khan made his debut in his place.

Khan has already featured in 9 T20Is where he has picked up 8 wickets. And as is the norm, with every selection, there are a host of debates and deliberations on social media. Fans were not too happy with the continued absence of Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI. The left-arm seamer has been with the Indian squad since his superb IPL 2022 season. However, barring the one T20I against England, he has not been able to participate in any more fixtures for the side.

In the match, the Indian seamers did not look entirely threatening as West Indies amassed 311 at the end of their 50 overs. Their innings was powered by a ton by Shai Hope and a rollicking 74 by captain Nicholas Pooran.

Chasing down this target, the Indian openers got off to a good start, but quick wickets saw them being reduced to 79 for 3. A 99-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson instilled some life into the innings. Both these players notched up their respective half-centuries as India clawed their way back into the contest.

India needed 100 off the last 10 overs, but were five down and this equation came down to 32 needed off 24. Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda brought the rate down and Patel played an absolute blinder. With 8 runs needed off the final over, he slammed a six to seal the series in an emphatic manner.

