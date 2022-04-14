Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Injured Deepak Chahar likely to be out for four months, miss T20 World Cup, says report

Cricket

Injured Deepak Chahar likely to be out for four months, miss T20 World Cup, says report

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 14th, 2022
  • 18:37:28 IST

India pacer Deepak Chahar could be ruled out for upto four months due to a back injury if the results of his latest scans are to be believed, according to a report in the Times of India.

On 12 April, Chahar was virtually ruled out of the entire IPL 2022 season, but now he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, meaning there is a possibility he could even miss the T20 World Cup Down Under later this year.

Deepak Chahar pulled his right hamstring during the third T20 International against West Indies. Image: Sportzpics

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to run between 16 October to 13 November in Australia this year.

Chahar was already recovering from a quadriceps tear but the 29-year-old injured his back while undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru recently.

Entering the IPL 2022 mega auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Deepak Chahar was acquired by his previous franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore.

However, CSK will miss his presence especially in the powerplay overs where Chennai have thus far struggled this season.

Chahar has been an integral part of the CSK set-up over the years, having picked up wickets efficiently during the powerplay phase. Chahar’s best season with the ball in the IPL came in 2019 when he scalped 22 wickets in 17 games. He has established himself as a dependable pacer in the Indian limited-overs set-up over the years, having scalped 36 wickets across ODIs and T20Is since his international debut in 2018.

