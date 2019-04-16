First Cricket
India's World Cup Squad 2019 is the oldest to represent the country in the tournament; 1992 squad was youngest

The Indian national selection committee on Monday, 15 April, announced the 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 16, 2019 16:23:28 IST

The Indian national selection committee on Monday, 15 April, announced the 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Ambati Rayudu was omitted from the squad while Vijay Shankar has found a place. Shankar may play at No 4 for India in the showpiece event. Selectors also opted for Ravindra Jadeja instead of going with a fourth pacer while Dinesh Karthik was picked over Rishabh Pant as the second choice wicket-keeper. KL Rahul also got a place in the Indian squad.

The 2019 squad will be the oldest overall — at an average of 29.5 years of age — to represent India in a World Cup. The Mohammed Azharuddin-led 1992 squad was the youngest overall with an average age of 25.4 years.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 16:23:28 IST

