India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 set to be announced on Monday, claim reports

India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia will likely be announced on Monday multiple media reports suggested.

According to the reports, the senior national selection committee and top BCCI officials will be meeting on Monday in Mumbai to pick India’s squad for the ICC event which will take place from 16 October to 13 November.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are set to return after clearing the fitness test, it will be interesting to see who makes way for the duo in the squad.

Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are other pacers who are in contention for a spot in the squad, while Avesh Khan is expected to be dropped from the side. At the same time, selectors could have a tough time trying to accommodate Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh in the squad. In the spin department, there will be a direct contest between Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi for the wrist spinner’s spot.

Another selection call that is expected to garner a lot of interest is the choice between wicket-keepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Will the selection committee retain both the players or just one is a question on everyone’s mind.

According to PTI, the squads will also be announced for the upcoming Australia and South Africa series at home.

The Indian selection committee and top bosses will be meeting in Mumbai for #ICCWorldT20 team selection along with Aus, SA series.

Key Pointers

1. Jasprit Bumrah is fit.

2. Mo Shami very much back in reckoning.

3. Asia Cup ouster review will also be held.@BCCI #IndianCricket — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 12, 2022

India last played in Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to reach the final and were ousted in the Super Four stage.

