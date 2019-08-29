India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni not included in Virat Kohli-led squad for T20I series; Hardik Pandya returns
Dhoni last played a T20I on 27 February when India took on Australia in the second match of the series in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW Vs NAMW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 THAW Vs USAW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 37 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BB Bijapur Bulls beat Shivamogga Lions by 17 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs BT Mysuru Warriors beat Ballari Tuskers by 3 wickets
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW Vs NEDW Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 70 runs
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 22 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs BER Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 318 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 30th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs TBC - Aug 30th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs TBC - Aug 31st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Comparing Modi govt's Kashmir decision with Emergency absurd; temporary restrictions necessary to correct Valley's dystopian reality
-
Despite new land acquisition Act, farmers remain vulnerable to poor compensation as many states dilute law for several sectors
-
The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam Kapoor becomes the Indian cricket team's lucky charm in upcoming film
-
RBI annual report: Central bank's contingency fund plunges to Rs 1.96 lakh crore post-record payout to govt
-
JP Nadda says BJP's membership set to increase by seven crore following nationwide drive; total strength likely to reach 18 crore
-
Donald Trump says US military presence in Afghanistan will drop to 8,600 personnel if peace deal struck with Taliban
-
US Open 2019: Defensively solid Elina Svitolina pulls out all the stops to weather tough-battling Venus Williams
-
In search of summits, surf and a sunrise: A true travel story from Bali
-
Ditch War and Peace; here's a list of approved reading (and watching) for the patriotic Indian
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
No place for MS Dhoni in India's T20I squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday name 15-man side for the three-match series against South Africa, which kicks off India's international home cricketing season next month.
After being handed a break post the ICC ODI World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya returns to international cricket. The Baroda all-rounder is the solitary change in India's T20I squad from the one that toured America and West Indies previous month. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way for the all-rounder.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
Former India skipper, Dhoni, was not picked after there were reports of team management preferring the left-handed Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper's position. Pant played a crucial part the T20I series in the Caribbean, whereas he also kept the gloves in the first Test against West Indies recently.
Pant had played a match-winning knock of 65 off 42 balls during the third T20I against West Indies, as India completed a 3-0 sweep over the reigning World T20 champions.
Following the ICC Cricket World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals, Dhoni opted for a break from cricket as he joined the army in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out patrolling and guard duties.
The 38-year-old was conferred with a honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in 2011.
Strike fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not been picked for the T20I series and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar left out from the squad implies a bowling attack slightly short on experience.
Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar who had an stellar outing in the third T20I against the Windies, where he claimed three wickets for just four runs from his three overs has been retained in the side. His cousin and wrist-spinner, Rahul Chahar, who made his debut in the final T20I of the series, too finds a place.
Fast bowler Navdeep Saini was another debutant in the T20I series, though he played all three matches had an impressive run too. He bagged five wickets in the three-matches.
The three T20Is will be followed by as many Tests against the Proteas. This will be the beginning of a long international home season for India, with Bangladesh, West Indies and Australia slated to visit the country over the next five months.
India begin their T20I series against South Africa on 15 September with the first game to be held in Dharmashala.
India’s squad for three T20Is against South Africa: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma ( vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
Updated Date:
Aug 29, 2019 21:57:53 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: Proteas appoint Lance Klusener as assistant batting coach for T20s
From winning India a first ICC tournament since 2013 to managing Rishabh Pant's talent, Ravi Shastri's task as head coach is cut out
South Africa's interim team director Enoch Nkwe looks up to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for inspiration ahead of India tour