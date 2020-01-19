India's Shikhar Dhawan taken for X-ray after hurting left shoulder during third ODI against Australia
A call on Shikhar Dhawan's participation in the match will be taken after further assessment, the BCCI said in a statement.
Bengaluru: Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during the series-deciding third ODI against Australia here on Sunday.
A call on his participation in the match will be taken after further assessment, the BCCI said in a statement.
Shikhar Dhawan holds his shoulder as he leaves the ground during third ODI. Sportzpics
Dhawan was taken off the field after he got inured in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
"Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed," the BCCI said.
The left-handed batsman had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder.
He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.
The 34-year-old Dhawan had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.
The series is levelled at 1-1.
Updated Date:
Jan 19, 2020 16:48:27 IST
