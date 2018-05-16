First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 49 May 15, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India's refusal to play day-night Test in Australia is selfish, says Mark Waugh

India have declined to play their first day-night test against Australia and remain the lone frontline team not to have featured in one.

Reuters, May 16, 2018

India's refusal to play a day-night Test in Adelaide is "selfish" and hinders efforts to reinvigorate test cricket, Australia's former Test batsman Mark Waugh said on Wednesday.

India have declined to play their first day-night test against Australia, leaving the 6-10 December series-opener in Adelaide a day match, and remain the lone frontline team not to have featured in one.

File picture of Mark Waugh. Getty

File image of Mark Waugh. Getty Images

"It's a little bit selfish from India's point of view because we need to revitalise Test cricket," Waugh said on Australia's Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

"Day-night test cricket in some countries is going to be one of those ingredients that could transform test cricket back to where it should be."

India's reluctance is attributed to their pink-ball inexperience but Waugh, who will step down from his role as the national Twenty20 selector in August, is baffled by their refusal given the depth in the Virat Kohli-led squad.

"Their team is pretty well suited to day-night cricket, they've got a string of fast bowlers, so they don't just rely on the spinners, and their batsman are technically very good as well," Waugh explained.

"So for the greater good of the game, I would have loved to have seen that as a day-night Test."

India play three Twenty20 internationals, four Tests and three One-day internationals in their tour of Australia from November to January.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers-Virat Kohli Partnership #Australia National Cricket Team #Australia Vs India 2018-19 #BCCI #Board Of Control For Cricket In India #Cricket #Day-Night Test Cricket #Mark Waugh #Test Cricket #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all