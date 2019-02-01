As India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final to arch-rivals Pakistan, national selection panel chief MSK Prasad and his colleagues got into the action to get Virat Kohli and Co ready for 2019 World Cup.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Prasad said his panel analysed the shortcomings after the Champions Trophy final loss and started to work on it.

“The planning started right after the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017. We analysed our shortcomings after that game, and we started working to fulfil those shortcomings. We tried certain new combinations and I feel we have fairly succeeded in what we wanted,” Prasad said.

While Indian middle-order has been inconsistent over the same period, Prasad is confident that India can chase big targets as the team has a good mix of experience and youth.

India have participated in 11 bilateral ODI series and multi-nation 50-over tournaments since the Champions Trophy including the ongoing series against New Zealand, and have won 10 of them. The only loss came against England, when they lost the three-match series 1-2 last year away from home.

The World Cup will start from 30 May, 2019 and will be played in England and Wales.

In order to strengthen India side and to bolster the bench strength, Prasad and Co have given plenty of opportunities to youngsters during their tenure with Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant impressing in particular.

Prasad spoke about how a structure has been put in place to ensure fruitful progression of young cricketers.

“We have developed a healthy player progression process. Ravi Shastri, Dravid, I and my colleagues keep discussing on the players’ progress and based on the need in the senior team, we upgrade the players from India A to the senior team,” Prasad added.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia with 21 scalps as India registered their first Test series win Down Under.

Talking about Bumrah's success, Prasad said that while Bumrah was seen as a T20 specialist, the selection committee and team management always felt that pacer could be successful in the longer format.

Prasad also credited Bumrah's hard work and the work of the fitness team for the success of the pacer.