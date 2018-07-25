Pawan Shah smashes India's highest individual score in U-19 internationals with 282, powers side to 613/8
Young Maharashtra batsman Pawan Shah smashed 282, the second highest individual score in U-19 internationals, along with six consecutive boundaries in an over as India posted a mammoth 613 for 8 against Sri Lanka on the second day of the final 'Youth Test' in Hambantota on Wednesday.
Hambantota: Young Maharashtra batsman Pawan Shah smashed 282, the second highest individual score in U-19 internationals, along with six consecutive boundaries in an over as India posted a mammoth 613 for 8 against Sri Lanka on the second day of the final 'Youth Test' in Hambantota on Wednesday.
The Indian innings was declared when Shah, an 18-year-old right-hander from Pune, was dismissed after missing out on a triple hundred by 18 runs. His 282 came off 332 balls with 33 boundaries and a six in just under seven hours.
India's Pawan Shah smashed India's highest individual score in U-19 internationals. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialSLC
He failed to beat Australian Clinton Peake's 304 not out against India in Melbourne in 1995, which is still the highest score at this U-19 level.
The highlight of his knock was six consecutive boundaries off left-arm seamer Vichithra Perera in the 108th over of the innings. The first boundary got him to his double hundred.
The last time six boundaries were hit in an over in any form of international representative cricket was way back in 1982, when Sandeep Patil did the same against Bob Willis in Manchester in 1982. However, Willis had bowled seven balls in that particular over, including a no-ball.
Shah added 263 runs for the second wicket with left-handed opener Atharva Taide (177) and another 167 runs with Nikhil Wadhera (64). Atharva had also scored a hundred in the first youth 'Test'.
In reply, Sri Lanka were 140 for 4 at stumps with left-arm seamer Mohit Jangra picking up three for 43.
Brief Scores:
India U-19 1st Innings: 613/8 decl (Pawan Shah 282, Atharva Taide 177, Nikhil Wadhera 64).
Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 140/4 in 49 overs (Mohit Jangra 3/43).
Jul 25, 2018
