India's KL Rahul moves to fifth spot on ICC T20I rankings after positive show against Australia; Kuldeep Yadav drops a spot
Indian opener KL Rahul's two impressive knocks in the recently concluded two-match T20 series against Australia helped him climb to fifth in the latest ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen on Tuesday.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Uttar Pradesh migration crisis: Ignored by politicos, exodus exacerbates inequality, upends social structures
-
Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sabha election raises question over NCP heir
-
Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the Game of Thrones universe
-
While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the refugee community in Jammu is more pragmatic
-
Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of crucial votes in last ditch effort to seal deal
-
Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industrial growth slows to 1.7% in January
-
Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry
-
March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 Himalayan passes on foot
-
ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Match: Raphael Bastos' early goal gives Mumbai hope
-
कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ देश में कहीं भी गठबंधन नहीं करेगी BSP: मायावती
-
CWC बैठक: मोदी पीड़ित बनने की कोशिश करते हैं लेकिन असली पीड़ित जनता है- सोनिया गांधी
-
गुजरात: मोदी-शाह के गढ़ में CWC की बैठक, हार्दिक पटेल होंगे कांग्रेस में शामिल
-
कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- RBI के न चाहते हुए भी मोदी सरकार ने जबरन थोपी नोटबंदी
-
NCP चीफ शरद पवार नहीं लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: Indian opener KL Rahul's two impressive knocks in the recently concluded two-match T20 series against Australia helped him climb to fifth in the latest ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen on Tuesday.
India batsman KL Rahul scored 47 and 50 in the two T20Is against Australia. AP
Rahul, who made a comeback to international cricket after a brief suspension by the BCCI for his sexist comments on a TV show, scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings.
In the bowlers' list, Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested for two T20 Internationals, dropped a place to fifth.
Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remained in top positions in batsmen and bowlers' list respectively.
Pakistan (135) enjoys a 13-point lead over second-placed India (122) with England remaining at third place with 121 points.
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has equalled his career-best third place in the latest rankings. Rashid's five wickets in the series against the West Indies have helped him gain two slots and cross the 700-point mark for the first time in his career during the series.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 20:08:27 IST
Also See
Smriti Mandhana achieves career-best position in latest ICC T20I rankings; England reach 2nd spot after series win
New ombudsman DK Jain to call on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul case, ICC's snub of BCCI among other issues during meeting with CoA
Sourav Ganguly feels Rishabh Pant is 'player for the future' but not sure about him being picked for ICC 2019 World Cup