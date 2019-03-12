First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 3rd T20I Mar 11, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
SL in SA Mar 13, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India's KL Rahul moves to fifth spot on ICC T20I rankings after positive show against Australia; Kuldeep Yadav drops a spot

Indian opener KL Rahul's two impressive knocks in the recently concluded two-match T20 series against Australia helped him climb to fifth in the latest ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 12, 2019 20:08:27 IST

Dubai: Indian opener KL Rahul's two impressive knocks in the recently concluded two-match T20 series against Australia helped him climb to fifth in the latest ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen on Tuesday.

KL Rahul said the chat show controversy has humbled him as a person. AP

India batsman KL Rahul scored 47 and 50 in the two T20Is against Australia. AP

Rahul, who made a comeback to international cricket after a brief suspension by the BCCI for his sexist comments on a TV show, scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings.

In the bowlers' list, Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested for two T20 Internationals, dropped a place to fifth.

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remained in top positions in batsmen and bowlers' list respectively.

Pakistan (135) enjoys a 13-point lead over second-placed India (122) with England remaining at third place with 121 points.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has equalled his career-best third place in the latest rankings. Rashid's five wickets in the series against the West Indies have helped him gain two slots and cross the 700-point mark for the first time in his career during the series.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 20:08:27 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, ICC Rankings, ICC t20i Rankings, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all