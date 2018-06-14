India's Javagal Srinath, Sundaram Ravi retained in ICC's elite panel of match officials
The retention of the panel, for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, was done following the annual review and selection process, the ICC said in a statement.
Press Trust of India,
June 14, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in Scotland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 SCO Vs PAK Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Dubai: Javagal Srinath was the lone Indian to feature in the match referees' list, while Sundaram Ravi continued to be the country's representative among the top umpires as the ICC on Thursday announced an unchanged list of elite match officials.
File image of Javagal Srinath. AFP
The retention of the panel, for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, was done following the annual review and selection process, the ICC said in a statement.
The ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisted of Chairman and ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator - David Lloyd, and former India captain and international umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan.
The umpires' panel includes Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.
The panel of ICC Match Referees comprises David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson, all former Test players.
Updated Date:
Jun 14, 2018
Also See
Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee backs stricter punishments for ball-tampering; retaining toss in Tests
BCCI's sole purpose of SGM is to 'undermine' our authority, writes CoA to acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary
Delhi and District Cricket Association to receive 'Best Overall Performance Award' from BCCI