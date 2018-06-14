First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
PAK in SCO | 2nd T20I Jun 13, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India's Javagal Srinath, Sundaram Ravi retained in ICC's elite panel of match officials

The retention of the panel, for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, was done following the annual review and selection process, the ICC said in a statement.

Press Trust of India, June 14, 2018

Dubai: Javagal Srinath was the lone Indian to feature in the match referees' list, while Sundaram Ravi continued to be the country's representative among the top umpires as the ICC on Thursday announced an unchanged list of elite match officials.

File photo of Javagal Srinath. AFP

File image of Javagal Srinath. AFP

The retention of the panel, for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, was done following the annual review and selection process, the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisted of Chairman and ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator - David Lloyd, and former India captain and international umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

The umpires' panel includes Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The panel of ICC Match Referees comprises David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson, all former Test players.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018

Tags : #Aleem Dar #Chris Broad #Cricket #David Boon #ICC Elite Panel Of Umpires #Javagal Srinath #Kumar Dharmasena #Marais Erasmus #SportsTracker #Sundaram Ravi

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all