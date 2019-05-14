First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 5 May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India's GS Lakshmi becomes first woman ICC match referee, set to take charge with immediate effect

Lakshmi, 51, who first officiated as a match referee in domestic women’s cricket in 2008-09, has overseen three women’s ODI matches and three women’s T20I matches.

Press Release, May 14, 2019 14:42:16 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has welcomed India’s GS Lakshmi as the first female to be appointed to the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Following close on the heels of Claire Polosak, who earlier this month became the first ever woman umpire to stand in a men’s ODI, Lakshmi will be eligible to referee international games with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Eloise Sheridan has joined compatriot Polosak on the ICC Development Panel of Umpires, taking the number of women on that panel to an unprecedented eight.

Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Shivani Mishra, Sue Redfern, Mary Waldron, and Jacqueline Williams are the other women officials on that panel. The first woman on the ICC Development Panel of Umpires was Kathy Cross, who retired last year.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager — Umpires and Referees, said, “We welcome Lakshmi and Eloise to our panels, which is an important step forward in our commitment to encouraging women officials. It is heartening to see their progress and I am sure many more women will be inspired to follow their example. I wish them all the best for a long and enjoyable career.

“We are committed to ensuring greater gender parity among our officials, but all appointments are made purely on merit. The elevation is as a result of a thorough evaluation process that identifies the most talented match officials breaking through to an international level. It is pleasing that through consistently high performance we are able to add more women to our panels."

Lakshmi, 51, who first officiated as a match referee in domestic women’s cricket in 2008-09, has overseen three women’s ODI matches and three women’s T20I matches.

Reacting to the development, Lakshmi said, “To be selected in the international panel by the ICC is a huge honour for me as it opens up new avenues. I have had a long career as a cricketer in India and also as a Match Referee. I hope to put my experience both as a player and as a match official to good use on the international circuit.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, officials at the BCCI, my seniors in the cricketing circuit, my family and colleagues who have supported me over the years. I hope to live up to their expectations by doing my job to the best of my ability.”

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:42:16 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket News, GS Lakshmi, ICC, ICC International Panel Of Match Referees, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all