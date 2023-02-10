Following the Day 1 play, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting revealed his view on the Nagpur pitch, which became the talk of the town ahead of the game. Under Ponting’s leadership, Australia recorded their last Test series victory in India in 2004. Since then, the Men from Down Under have struggled on the slower tracks whenever they have toured the country for red-ball cricket.

Speaking in the ICC Review, Ponting said that the opening day of the Nagpur Test went as per his expectations as he was well aware of the surface there. The Nagpur wicket garnered a lot of controversy with some former Australian cricketers and media saying it was “doctored” in order to favour the hosts. However, Ponting referred to some logic for the hosts preparing such a rank-turner, adding, “India’s best chance of beating Australia is to prepare turning wickets.” For these reasons, the legendary cricketer explained, “Not only because our batsmen will find it difficult, but also because they would think that their spin bowlers are better than Australia’s as well.”

The Rohit Sharma-led side started with three spinners including Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar Patel. The trio turned out to be the visitors’ major headache even though pacers Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami fetched a couple of early scalps. On the other hand, apart from experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Australia included a debutant spinner, Todd Murphy in their Playing XI. As stated by Ponting, “That’s definitely where India has the advantage. So I can understand why it’s worked out that way.”

In the end, Ponting revealed that Australian cricketers give less attention to their pitches while hosting any home series. “The only difference I guess with somewhere like India to Australia is, I know in Australia the players actually have no say over how the wickets are prepared at all,” the World Cup-winning captain explained.

He further said that during his career or even after his departure from the Australian team, “the captains or anyone from Cricket Australia never even spoke to the groundsmen.”

Instead, they left it up to the curators to prepare the best wicket possible.

Following Australia’s disappointing batting, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul showed great composure. They stitched a crucial 76-run first-wicket partnership, building the foundation well. As a consolation, the visitors managed to get rid of Rahul late in the day with Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin surviving on the crease. India concluded Day 1 with 77/1.

