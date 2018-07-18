India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, English county Middlesex join hands to launch cricket academy
The children aged between nine and 14 will be put through a comprehensive cricket curriculum at the "Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy" (TMGA).
Agence France-Presse,
July 18, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3504
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and English county Middlesex are joining forces to launch an academy to teach young girls and boys about the sport, they announced on Wednesday.
The children aged between nine and 14 will be put through a comprehensive cricket curriculum at the "Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy" (TMGA).
There will be several cricket camps beginning at English school Merchant Taylor's from August 6-9 but then venturing to Mumbai, London and further afield.
File image of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. PTI
"The academy will provide young girls and boys between the age of 9 and 14 an opportunity to learn from two of the most respected and renowned institutions in world cricket — Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex Cricket," read a joint statement.
"The comprehensive training curriculum developed by the professional coaches at Middlesex and the Master himself will help young and budding cricketers with various aspects of cricket, including insights into athletic development, sport psychology, tactical development and technical modifications.
"With talent identification at the core of the academy, TMGA will also provide opportunities for talented underprivileged children with 100 scholarships available."
Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time having accrued the most runs in international cricket, said the ambition for the academy was two-fold.
"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture," said the 45-year-old.
"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future.
"Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students."
Richard Goatley, chief executive officer of Middlesex, said it had been the culmination of half a year's collaboration.
"It has been a great privilege over the past six months to work with Sachin Tendulkar and his team in developing what we believe will be the market leading coaching programme in the world," he said.
"Our established academy programme, twinned with the unique insight, knowledge and ability of the most successful cricketer of all time will provide kids with a unique experience that they will never forget."
Updated Date:
Jul 18, 2018
Also See
Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer's forward defence sends him atop of ICC rankings, draws comparison with Sachin Tendulkar
NatWest Series Final: 16 years since India rode on Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh's heroics to build cricketing legacy
Venkatapathy Raju: 'Muscles from Brussels' winds back the clock