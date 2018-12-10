First Cricket
India's 31-run win at Adelaide reminds Sachin Tendulkar of victory in 2003, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman too celebrate triumph

No sooner had the match ended, congratulatory messages by former India and Australia players and and fans started pouring in on social media.

Press Trust of India, December 10, 2018

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said India's thrilling 31-run win in Adelaide reminded him of the historic Test in 2003 when Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar scripted a famous victory.

The visitors won a tightly-contested opening Test by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval. This was India's sixth Test win on Australian soil, coming after some tense moments owing to the Australian lower order's resistance.

"What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003," Tendulkar tweeted.

Man of the Match Cheteshwar Pujara was delighted with the win.

"It's been a great first match at the Adelaide Oval! Thank you so much for your wishes. Really delighted with the way we played as team and put up a great fight! On to the next one now!" Pujara tweeted.

No sooner had the match ended, congratulatory messages by former players and and fans started pouring in on social media.

"Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series," Virender Sehwag said.

VVS Laxman applauded the valiant effort of the Australian lower-order.

"Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for India. The bowlers gave it everything and let's just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test," Laxman said.

His longtime teammate Harbhajan Singh added: "Congratulations Team India! What a way to start the test series! Congratulations on the win. top stuff by @cheteshwar1 and all the bowlers doing a great job."

Former Australians also took to Twitter to praise the visitors.

"So close.... Fighting effort from the Aussies today. Congratulations to India on a very impressive Test Match victory," former skipper Michael Clarke tweeted.

"Congratulations to India. Loved Australia's fight to the end, need to move on quickly from this loss &; prepare for Perth which is a quick turn around," pacer Mitchell Johnson said.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018

