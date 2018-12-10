India's 31-run win at Adelaide reminds Sachin Tendulkar of victory in 2003, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman too celebrate triumph
No sooner had the match ended, congratulatory messages by former India and Australia players and and fans started pouring in on social media.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Vijay Mallya case LIVE Updates: Former KFA boss to be extradited, has 14 days to appeal against UK court verdict
-
Defence optical fibre network: Services still await dedicated communication platform as slow pace, cost overruns hamper BSNL-led effort
-
BJP attacks Congress after report states Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi leased out farmhouse to NSEL scam-accused Jignesh Shah’s FTIL
-
European football talking points: Old Chelsea spirit haunts Manchester City; Lionel Messi shows sublime skills to silence Pele
-
2.0 cinematographer says working on the film was liberating: I'm glad people are appreciating the 3D
-
Sensex tumbles 714 points to close at 34,960 as exit polls show Congress-BJP neck-and-neck in state elections; Nifty falls 205 points
-
Dhanushkodi's residents battled nature's fury; but will they survive government apathy?
-
Imran Khan's no 'hired gun' remark just another ploy to ensure US continues feeding Pakistan army
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of identity — and allowing oneself to be defined by suffering
-
UK की कोर्ट ने Vijay Mallya के प्रत्यर्पण को मंजूरी दी, 14 दिन में कर सकते हैं अपील
-
अगर तीन राज्यों में कांग्रेस आई तो किस राज्य में कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री
-
उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस-पीएम मोदी बिहार के लोगों की उम्मीद पूरी नहीं कर पाए
-
RLSP चीफ उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया
-
India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: 70 साल से लगे दाग को मिटाने के लिए भारत ने बढ़ाया कदम, एडिलेड से बजा बिगुल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said India's thrilling 31-run win in Adelaide reminded him of the historic Test in 2003 when Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar scripted a famous victory.
The visitors won a tightly-contested opening Test by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval. This was India's sixth Test win on Australian soil, coming after some tense moments owing to the Australian lower order's resistance.
"What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003," Tendulkar tweeted.
Man of the Match Cheteshwar Pujara was delighted with the win.
"It's been a great first match at the Adelaide Oval! Thank you so much for your wishes. Really delighted with the way we played as team and put up a great fight! On to the next one now!" Pujara tweeted.
No sooner had the match ended, congratulatory messages by former players and and fans started pouring in on social media.
"Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series," Virender Sehwag said.
VVS Laxman applauded the valiant effort of the Australian lower-order.
"Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for India. The bowlers gave it everything and let's just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test," Laxman said.
His longtime teammate Harbhajan Singh added: "Congratulations Team India! What a way to start the test series! Congratulations on the win. top stuff by @cheteshwar1 and all the bowlers doing a great job."
Former Australians also took to Twitter to praise the visitors.
"So close.... Fighting effort from the Aussies today. Congratulations to India on a very impressive Test Match victory," former skipper Michael Clarke tweeted.
"Congratulations to India. Loved Australia's fight to the end, need to move on quickly from this loss &; prepare for Perth which is a quick turn around," pacer Mitchell Johnson said.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli asks his batsmen to spend more time at crease to frustrate hosts
India vs Australia: Upcoming Test series a chance for Cheteshwar Pujara to shrug off home-track bully tag
India vs Australia: Immaculate planning and execution helped Aussie bowlers outwit Virat Kohli and Co