Indian women's cricket team to get bowling coach soon as BCCI invites applications for role

The Indian women's cricket team will soon have a bowling coach as the BCCI is all set to invite applications for the role.

PTI, April 26, 2018

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team will soon have a bowling coach as the BCCI is all set to invite applications for the role.

The players get batting inputs from head coach Tushar Arothe, former Baroda all-rounder who scored 6105 first-class runs and took 225 wickets.

File image of Indian women's cricket team. Reuters

File image of Indian women's cricket team. Reuters

Biju George has been doing a decent job as fielding coach.

The women's team management has expressed the need of a bowling coach. We will soon start the hunt for a suitable candidate by inviting applications, a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The applicants need not have an international background. Even Tushar has not played for India so that really is not a factor, the official said.

He added that the team for the Asia Cup will be announced later this week.

India have had a mixed run since making the World Cup final in England last July.

They beat hosts South Africa in their ICC ODI Championship-opener before being thrashed by Australia at home.

They also failed to make the final at home in the subsequent T20 tri-series involving Australia and England in March.

The Mithali Raj-led squad then made amends by beating England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018

