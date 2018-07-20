Indian U-19s beat Sri Lanka by one innings and 21 runs, Arjun Tendulkar gets two wickets
Arjun Tendulkar's test debut for the U-19s was largely uneventful, with Tendulkar picking up two wickets but also getting bowled out for a duck. The Indian U-19 squad beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 21 runs.
Press Trust of India,
July 20, 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Colombo: The India Under-19 cricket team produced a fine all-round performance to thump Sri Lanka U-19 by an innings and 21 runs in the first Youth Test at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday.
File image of Arjun Tendulkar. Reuters
Wicketkeeper-batsman Nishan Madushka's brilliant 103 and a valuable 78 from Nuwanidu Fernando went in vain as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 324, 21 short of the visitors' first innings' score on the fourth and final day of the match.
The Lankans added just 147 runs for the last seven wickets as Mohit Jangra turned out to be the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of five for 72. He was well supported by Ayush Badoni, who took two wickets.
Arjun Tendulkar, Indian legend Sachin's son, had grabbed the limelight after a tidy spell on his debut, and picked up one wicket in the second innings as well. He was, however, bowled out for a duck in his maiden U-19 knock.
Earlier, after bowling out Sri Lanka U-19 for 244, India built centuries from Badoni (185 not out) and opener Atharwa Taide (113) to score close to 600 runs and grab a first-innings lead of 345. The second match between the two sides will be played from 24 July in Hambantota.
Updated Date:
Jul 20, 2018
