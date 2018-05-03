First Cricket
Indian teams for one-off Afghanistan Test, limited-overs leg of UK tour to be announced on 8 May

The national selection committee are set to announce multiple Indian squads on May 8 for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan next month along with the team for the limited overs leg of the tour of UK starting 27 June in Dublin.

PTI, May 03, 2018

New Delhi: The national selection committee are set to announce multiple Indian squads on 8 May for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan next month along with the team for the limited overs leg of the tour of UK starting 27 June in Dublin.

File picture of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. AP

"There will be three squads that will be selected on 8 May. The Afghanistan Test is from 14-18 June, followed by UK tour that starts with two-match ODI series against Ireland in Dublin. The selectors will also name the India A squad that will tour England in June," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition on anonymity.

The decision to announce the squad in advance is to ascertain who all are available for the Afghanistan Test with likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma set to miss the historic Test against Afghanistan due to their county commitments.

Also, procuring UK visa is another issue for a few players, which has prompted the board to ask the selectors to quickly announce the squad.

COA Vinod Rai has already said that in order to ensure a good performance in England, at least six to seven Test specialist will be in England in June with the India A side to acclimatise with the conditions.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018

