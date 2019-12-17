Indian squad should be ready four months before the T20 World Cup next year, says Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE updates: Police enters Madras University campus amid CAA protest, two students detained, says report
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Protests in the age of facial recognition: No legal oversight in implementation could lead to illegal surveillance
-
Salman Khan on the consistency of his stardom, working with Prabhu Deva in Dabangg 3 and if he'll ever play a villain
-
GST needs to be simpler: It’s time five slabs plus multiple levies to give way to three-rate structure
-
Donald Trump poised to become third US president to be impeached; Democratic-led House set to hold historic vote this week
-
Arrested amid Art 370 abrogation, her son was shunted from Kashmir jail to UP. Now Ateeqa awaits his release
-
Line between art and PSA blurs as Serie A's 'monkeying around' exposes glaring ignorance about racism
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup team should be finalised four months prior to the marquee event.
"I think the team should be ready four months before the World Cup, I mean what should be your 16 or 14. I think we should be ready prior to the World Cup," said Yuvraj during a session of 'Agenda Aaj Tak'.
India is auditioning for the tournament by trying out lots of youngsters.
File image of former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. Reuters
Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.
"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns."
Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh echoed similar views.
"The team should be set and players should know that they are playing the World cup, it shouldn't happen that there is any doubt whether one will get a place," said Harbhajan, who was part of India's two World Cup winning teams.
"They should be sure about their place and role in the team. The more clarity they have it would be better for India's preparation."
Playing his maiden ODI, Shivam went for 68 runs in 7.5 overs, but Harbhajan threw his weight behind the all-rounder, saying he should get enough chances to prove his worth in the T20 squad.
"There was a lot of criticism of Shivam Dube. He bowled six overs (7.5 overs) but we must have done something wrong in the rest of the overs. The deserving players should get enough time to prove themselves... like other players are getting 15 chances, he should also get that chance," added the 39-year-old.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 20:47:23 IST
Also See
'You perform and you continue, you don't, someone else takes over', Sourav Ganguly slams allegations of strained relation with India coach Ravi Shastri
India vs West Indies: All-rounder Shivam Dube says he's not trying to replace Hardik Pandya, eager to make most of opportunities
Virat Kohli says only one spot is up for grabs in seam bowling department for 2020 T20I World Cup