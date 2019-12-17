First Cricket
Indian squad should be ready four months before the T20 World Cup next year, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

Press Trust of India, Dec 17, 2019 20:47:23 IST

New Delhi: Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup team should be finalised four months prior to the marquee event.

"I think the team should be ready four months before the World Cup, I mean what should be your 16 or 14. I think we should be ready prior to the World Cup," said Yuvraj during a session of 'Agenda Aaj Tak'.

India is auditioning for the tournament by trying out lots of youngsters.

Indian squad should be ready four months before the T20 World Cup next year, says Yuvraj Singh

File image of former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. Reuters

Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns."

Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh echoed similar views.

"The team should be set and players should know that they are playing the World cup, it shouldn't happen that there is any doubt whether one will get a place," said Harbhajan, who was part of India's two World Cup winning teams.

"They should be sure about their place and role in the team. The more clarity they have it would be better for India's preparation."

Playing his maiden ODI, Shivam went for 68 runs in 7.5 overs, but Harbhajan threw his weight behind the all-rounder, saying he should get enough chances to prove his worth in the T20 squad.

"There was a lot of criticism of Shivam Dube. He bowled six overs (7.5 overs) but we must have done something wrong in the rest of the overs. The deserving players should get enough time to prove themselves... like other players are getting 15 chances, he should also get that chance," added the 39-year-old.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 20:47:23 IST

Tags : 2011 World Cup, Cricket, Harbhajan Singh, Indian Cricket Team, Shivam Dube, SportsTracker, t20 World Cup, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh

