Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami announces retirement from T20Is, to continue playing ODIs
Jhulan Goswami will only play ODIs (as India don't play Test cricket), where she is the world's highest wicket-taker with 203 scalps from 169 games.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs HK - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs OMA - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs SIN - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs NEP - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs SIN - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs MAL - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Asian Games 2018 Day 5, Live updates: Iran stun India in kabaddi semifinal; Prajnesh confirms another medal for India
-
Heckling of Farooq Abdullah not isolated instance; space for mainstream politics has been receding in J&K
-
Indian-American Buzzfeed News journalist Megha Rajagopalan denied Chinese visa; scribes pledge support
-
Asian Games 2018: Historic bronze medal in Sepaktakraw can help transform the sport in India
-
Videocon loan row: ICICI Bank chairman says Srikrishna panel report on Chanda Kochhar expected in two months
-
मोदी विरोध में देश को इराक के बराबर कैसे खड़ा कर सकते हैं राहुल?
-
कुलदीप नैयर: चला गया लोकतंत्र और अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी का पैरोकार संपादक
-
वाजपेयी के अनसुने किस्से (पार्ट-2): अटल-आडवाणी की जोड़ी ने ऐसे खड़ी की एक विरासत
-
किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के 3 महीने बाद काम पर लौटे जेटली, वित्त मंत्रालय का प्रभार संभाला
-
LIVE Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Updates: पहली बार बिना गोल्ड लिए लौटेगी भारतीय कबड्डी टीम, ईरान ने किया बाहर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: Veteran Indian women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami on Thursday announced her retirement from T20 Internationals, effectively ruling her out for the ICC World T20 in West Indies in November.
She played 68 T20 Internationals and took 56 wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.
The 35-year-old will only play ODIs (as India don't play Test cricket), in which format she is the world's highest wicket-taker with 200 scalps from 169 games.
File image of Jhulan Goswami. AP
Of late, her lack of wickets in shortest version was coming under the scanner and her big-hitting abilities at the back end was also on the wane.
A trigger would have been the underwhelming performance at the Asia Cup where India lost to Bangladesh twice, including in the final.
Goswami, who opened the bowling, got only one wicket in four matches and never looked penetrative enough.
The fastest woman pacer from India has lost out on a bit of speed and she is also not the quickest on the field.
"Goswami thanked the BCCI and her teammates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward," the BCCI stated.
With Shikha Pandey ready to take over as pace spearhead and young guns like Puja Vastrakar and Mansi Joshi showing promise, it was time for the Bengal speedster to make way for the Gen-Next.
Goswami along with Mithali Raj are the two oldest cricketers in the current set-up, having made her debut against England in Chennai way back in 2002.
She and Mithali are two trailblazers, who earned plaudits not only for their performance but also for their longevity.
Hailing from a nondescript town of Chakdah in West Bengal's Nadia district, Goswami's journey was also one of breaking stereotypes.
It started off with challenging the boys in her locality for pace and then the backbreaking early morning train journeys to Kolkata for training at South Kolkata's Vivekananda Park.
Although she played only 10 Tests in a 16-year-old career, Jhulan took 40 wickets, including a 10-wicket haul against the English women at Taunton.
She was adjudged 'ICC Cricketer of the Year' for 2007, when she was at her peak.
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2018
Also See
Pakistan opener Shahzaib Hasan's spot-fixing ban extended to four years after appeal from PCB
Former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Women's national team till ICC Women's World T20
Mamata Banerjee claims BJP trying to disrupt peace in West Bengal's Jhargram district by dividing people along religion, caste lines