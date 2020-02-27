First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Final Feb 27, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Feb 29, 2020
SA vs AUS
Boland Park, Paarl
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Indian opener KL Rahul retains second position in ICC T20 Rankings; Jasprit Bumrah moves up to 12 in bowling charts

Pakistan's Babar Azam maintained the pole position with 879 points, while Rahul, who scored 224 runs, including two fifties and a 40 plus score in the five-match series against New Zealand, has 823 points

Press Trust of India, Feb 27, 2020 21:33:05 IST

Dubai: India opener KL Rahul retained his second position while captain Virat Kohli remained static at the ninth place in the latest ICC T20 Rankings released on Thursday.

Indian opener KL Rahul retains second position in ICC T20 Rankings; Jasprit Bumrah moves up to 12 in bowling charts

KL Rahul topped the batting chart in the T20I series by a fair margin, collecting 224 runs at an average of 56. AP

Pakistan's Babar Azam maintained the pole position with 879 points, while Rahul, who scored 224 runs, including two fifties and a 40 plus score in the five-match series against New Zealand, has 823 points. Australia captain Aaron Finch (820) remained the top-ranked batsman from the country, bridging the gap between him and Rahul.

New Zealand's Colin Munro (785) and Australian Glenn Maxwell (721) round up the top five.

There was no change in Kohli's rankings as the Indian skipper continued to be ninth (673) while India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is nursing a calf injury, was also steady at the 11th spot with 662 points in the batting list.

David Warner, who finished with 128 runs from three innings, including two fifties, continued his rise up the batting rankings to occupy the 18th spot while compatriot Steve Smith climbed 25 spots to be placed 53rd.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah jumped to the 12th spot in the bowling chart led by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar shot up six places to the fourth place. He was in splendid form against South Africa, picking up five wickets in the first game, including a hat-trick. He followed that up with three scalps in the third and final T20I as Australia secured a series victory.

Wrist-spinner Adam Zampa too jumped a spot to third spot after finishing with five scalps for the series. Trailing closely at their heels was South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at no.5 position after a three-spot rise.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 21:33:05 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Colin Munro, Cricket, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, ICC t20 Rankings, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 2020, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, New Zealand Vs India 2020, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all