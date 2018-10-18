First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA | 3rd T20I Oct 14, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Oct 20, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
WI in IND Oct 21, 2018
IND vs WI
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wants to be in clear head space before Australia, says will plan assessing the wickets

Jaspri Bumrah said, "When I reach Australia, I will assess the wickets. Because sometimes going there with pre-conceived notions and then it doesn't happen, so you are in no space."

Press Trust of India, October 18, 2018

Mumbai: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah says he does not pay heed to opinions on his bowling action since he is comfortable with what he is doing.

Experts such as former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed feel his unusual bowling action makes him injury prone.

"I don't focus on what the experts are saying or not. I focus on what has helped me and and I try to focus on my body and what do I need to keep myself fit. There is not a perfect action in cricket, tell me a bowler, like that, who has not got injured. I focus on how to improve my fitness level," 24-year-old Bumrah told a select group of reporters.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with nine scalps to top the bowling charts in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. AFP

Jasprit Bumrah says he is not focused on what the experts are saying about his bowling action. AFP

The death overs specialist said it would not be prudent to comment on upcoming Australia tour without having a look at the conditions.

"There is always bounce there but Australia now a days is known for high-scoring games well. I am not focusing too much ahead, I am focusing on whatever the next match I play. That's always been my philosophy.

"When I reach Australia, I will assess the wickets. Because sometimes going there with pre-conceived notions and then it doesn't happen, so you are in no space. I'll go there, see the conditions and plan according to that," he said.

India are set to tour Australia for a four Test match series, with the first Test beginning at Adelaide on 6 December.

Bumrah also lauded India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, saying the communication with him has been helpful so far.

"You discuss plans with your bowling coach. That communication has been good. I had done one U-19 camp under him and he knows my bowling. It is always good when you have an experienced coach, who knows your strengths and weaknesses," said Bumrah.

The pacer has been rested for the first two One-Day Internationals against the West Indies and he is not complaining.

"It is always good to have a break. Whenever you return from the break, the hunger is back, the body is fresh, you are up and running in good spirit," he said.

Bumrah, who has played six Test matches, however did not comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of SG balls in Tests in India. Skipper Virat Kohli and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are not in favour using SG ball.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018

Tags : Aqib Javed, Bharat Arun, Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all