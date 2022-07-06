Indian fans upset with Barmy Army, England Cricket after cheeky dig at Virat Kohli

England Cricket was on an all-time high after their record chase against India in the fifth Test at Edgbaston. Following the win, the official England Cricket Instagram handle took a dig at Virat Kohli as they posted two pictures of the former India skipper and Jonny Bairstow from the match. One of them was Kohli being involved in a sledge fest with Bairstow and the other one was him embracing the batter after his twin centuries in both the innings.

England posted both these images and captioned it with a 'zipper-mouth' emoji. As expected, this post riled up a section of Indian cricket fans.

One fan wrote: "The comeback will always be stronger than the setback. Be ready, England.” "Imagine posting such content after levelling a series at home," wrote another fan taking a dig at the hosts. Incidentally, England’s official fan group, The Barmy Army too took a dig at Kohli and had to face the wrath of the Indian fans over the Bairstow sledging episode.

After the record chase, England levelled the series 2-2 and India were also docked a couple of points from their World Test Championship points table. Bairstow had earlier clarified that there was nothing between him and Kohli and that both the players were keen to perform for their respective teams.

"As I mentioned earlier, there was literally nothing. We've been fortunate to play against each other for ten years. So, I'm pretty sure we'll be able to have dinner. Don't worry about it,” Bairstow said.

Bairstow was the star of the show as he notched up his second century in the Test match and also his fourth in only 3 matches. Chasing a record target of 378, England romped home to a dominating win as both Root and Bairstow scored their respective tons.

