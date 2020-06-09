First Cricket
Indian deaf cricket team to take part in DICC ODI World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in UAE

The Indian deaf cricket team is set to take part in the 'DICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2021', scheduled to be held in UAE from 19 to 29 October.

Press Trust of India, Jun 09, 2020 12:50:10 IST

The Indian deaf cricket team is set to take part in the 'DICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2021', scheduled to be held in UAE from  19 to 29 October.

Indian deaf cricket team to take part in DICC ODI World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in UAE

Representative image. Reuters

The Indian team under Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has been invited by Deaf-ICC, South Africa to be a part of the tournament.

According to a release, the invitation was received after DICC took cognizance of the team's stellar performances in the previous T20s and ODIs.

"We are delighted to receive this invitation and witness great enthusiasm amongst our team players for the upcoming tournament. The potential of our team has been proven time and again with their remarkable performances in the previously held tournaments," IDCA president Sumit Jain said.

"The invitation to play in the World Cup 2021 comes as a testimony of the recognition of our players' hard work."

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 12:50:10 IST

