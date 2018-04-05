The Afridi clan must be feeling the heat. A few years ago, Saquib Afridi, family member of Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and a Pakistani infiltrator in Kashmir, was an active terrorist when he was trapped and shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF).

He was equipped and pushed into India by the Pakistani army to ferment trouble and paid the price for it.

More recently, Shahid too appears to be following the family tradition; that is, doing their handlers’ bidding. This time he took to tweeting about his concern for terrorists being picked off like flies in Kashmir. A number of terrorists were liquidated by the Indian army of late and this improved strike rate has obviously got Afridi’s goat.

Of course Afridi does not have enough command over English language to tweet so he must be having Twitter handlers for the hit job.

Apparently his handlers would have hoped for good traction from India, in particular. The Pakistani cricketer has a habit of shooting off his mouth, though he is also known to use it to bite bits off the ball for ball-tampering.

Indian cricket lovers, probably hoping that he was at last opening up about the rampant match-fixing and spot-fixing incidents when he was part of the Pakistani dressing room, would have been disappointed over his choice of Tweets. Instead of tweeting on the nefarious match-fixing activities that were going on right under his nose, Afridi was trying to bark up the wrong tree.

No wonder former India opener, Gautam Gambhir who had been in a couple of run-ins with Afridi on the field of play, said that in the latter’s “retarded dictionary” UN meant “Under Nineteen”.

It is almost certain that Afridi would not have understood the meaning of "retarded" and his handlers would have had to patiently explain it to him. But he would have understood the brush off he received from Kapil Dev who opined “we shouldn’t be paying attention” to the Pakistani cricketer.

Afridi, who Pakistanis themselves brushed off as a nut case who had no head in a run-chase, had long ago accepted that he was useless in pressure situations.

Worse, these led to numerous run-ins with his own board, coach, selectors and players. On one occasion he blasted the set up in Pakistan cricket, stating that there was a “Lahore lobby” at work against him. Strangely, on another occasion he announced a “conditional retirement”. He claimed that he would come back only if there was a new Pak board!

The Board swiftly brought him to heel by withdrawing their permission to his playing in English county cricket.

Right through, Afridi enjoyed a cosy relationship with Pakistani media. He’d leak stories of dressing room tiffs and tales to them.

Once when PCB threatened disciplinary action for his talking to the media in their bid to nip stories appearing against coach Waqar Younis, Afridi said that “as captain if I don’t talk to the media, who will?’

The Indian cricketers who have played with and against Afridi are well aware of his propensity to be an “agent provocateur”. They have hit back at him in no uncertain terms.

Suresh Raina, whose forefathers came from Kashmir, hoped that Afridi would “ask Pakistani army to stop terrorism and proxy war in Kashmir”

Mohammed Kaif said Afridi should look at the reasons why Pakistani cricketers were not allowed in the IPL: “infiltration from Pakistan and Pakistan’s support to terrorists.”

Sachin Tendulkar too ticked him off with a curt “no outsider needs to tell us what to do.”

While it is encouraging to see Indian cricketers pick up the gauntlet and rubbish the likes of Afridi, it is evident that Pakistani handlers will use this means repeatedly to needle India and keep the pot boiling.

The fact that Indian cricket is big news is a great opportunity for them to crank up their propaganda. In an earlier era, they would come with placards to India’s overseas matches and flash anti-India messages. But since hosting nations have got a lot more serious with flash mobs and their nuisance, Pakistani handlers have taken to social media.

Afridi, who is expected to plunge into politics pretty soon, is most willing to lend his shoulders for anti-India propaganda. This would give him a ready constituency back home.

India need to counter his lies effectively. Hopefully, not just India’s cricketers, even film stars would soon do their bit to give him and his handlers a fitting reply.