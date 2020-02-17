Indian Cricketers Association to set up office in Bengaluru, says president Ashok Malhotra
The ICA, India's first-ever players' association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, was on Sunday granted Rs 2 crore by the BCCI to kickstart its operations.
Mumbai: The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) is likely to have its office in Bengaluru due to high rent for office space in Mumbai.
The body had been desperately seeking funds ever since its office bearers were elected in October last year.
"We are looking to take up space for an office in Bangalore in the next 10-15 days, as Mumbai will be very expensive, and we won't be able to afford office space here," ICA president Ashok Malhotra said after a meeting on Monday.
The players' body had prepared a tentative budget of Rs 15-20 crore and was seeking an initial grant of Rs 5 crore but got Rs 2 crore.
The ICA is looking at Bengaluru as an option for having its office also because its treasurer Krishnaswamy is based there.
Asked about raising funds, a senior official said that various options were discussed in the meeting but the need of the hour was for setting up an office.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2020 18:25:50 IST
