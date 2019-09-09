First Cricket
Indian Cricketers' Association invites former men's and women's team players to become members

The ICA, which is recognised by the BCCI, was registered on July 5 earlier this year and came into being following the recommendations of Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel.

Press Trust of India, Sep 09, 2019 20:11:13 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Monday invited former players to become members of the official body for male and female ex-cricketers in the country.

The deadline for application is 21 September.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

The ICA, which is recognised by the BCCI, was registered on July 5 earlier this year and came into being following the recommendations of Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel.

The following is the elgibility criteria to become a member:

- Male and female ex-cricketers, who have played at least 1 International Cricket Match in any format of the game at the senior level.

- Male ex-cricketers, who have played at least 10 First Class Matches in any format of the game at the senior level.

- Female ex-cricketers who have played at least 5 First Class Matches, in any format of the game at the senior level.

- Differently-abled ex-cricketers, who have played either International Cricket or first-class cricket, where such cricket is recognized as such by the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the BCCI and is organized by the BCCI or a body recognized by the ICC or the BCCI, in any format of the game at the senior level.

The first ICA elections are scheduled to be held on October 11 under the supervision of the Electoral Officer, BCCI.

The members of the ICA will elect the ICA board and representatives to the BCCI and BCCI Member Association governance bodies.

GK Pillai, Chairman of the Supreme Court appointed Steering Committee said,

"The ICA is a monumental step towards protecting and advancing the interests of cricketers in India. The body will not only benefit former cricketers in the form of welfare measures but will also provide an avenue for cricketers to participate in the governance of cricket at both the BCCI and member association level.

"What is particularly noteworthy is that the ICA gives a voice to both male and female as well as international and domestic ex-cricketers.

"We hope that retired cricketers take advantage of this opportunity and apply for membership to the ICA and help the ICA in becoming a substantial voice in the governance of cricket in India.



