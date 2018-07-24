Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan's 'inadvertent' violation only blot in dope-free year for BCCI, says WADA report
According to the BCCI statement issued back then, Pathan senior had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance commonly found in cough syrups".
Press Trust of India,
July 24, 2018
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: Yusuf Pathan's "inadvertent" violation was the lone blot on Indian cricket's doping record last year, a WADA report has revealed after a scrutiny of 275 samples by the BCCI.
While the WADA report does not name anyone, the player in question is former India player Yusuf Pathan, who was handed a retrospective ban of five months by the BCCI, that ended before this year's IPL.
According to the BCCI statement issued back then, Pathan had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance commonly found in cough syrups".
File image of Yusuf Pathan. Reuters
Pathan's backdated suspension was from 15 August 2017 to 14 January 2018.
While Pathan's is the only Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF), there are also a couple of Atypical Findings (ATF), which suggests that there must have been some suspicion about the urine sample of two players.
Whether there are any foreign players among the two in the ATF category couldn't be ascertained.
According to the WADA report, out of the 275 samples tested during 2017, 233 were In Competition (IC) testing while 42 were Out Of Competition (OOC).
For 2016, it was former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who had tested positive during IPL but BCCI had then procured a backdated TUE (Thereaputic Use Exemption) certificate for the player and the case was closed.
In 2018, there is one positive dope test and that is of first-class cricketer from Punjab, Abhishek Gupta, who is currently serving his suspension.
The BCCI does not come under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and its testing is done by Sweden's IDTM (International Doping Test & Management).
However, in the WADA list, it is reported that NADA had conducted 10 In Competition Testing in 2017.
While NADA DG Naveen Agarwal was unavailable for a comment, the tests are probably done in tournaments which are not recognised by the BCCI.
The world cricket also had a nearly dope free year with 389 cricketers being tested by ICC with only one positive result being of Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Shahzad.
Among 389, there were 149 In Competition Testing and 214 Out Of Competition (OOC), besides 26 blood sample collection.
Updated Date:
Jul 24, 2018
Also See
NADA recorded 71 positive tests over last one year among Indian athletes, says latest WADA report
Duleep Trophy: BCCI names Akshay Wadkar as replacement for tainted Abhishek Gupta in India Red squad
BCCI names Punjab wicket-keeper Abhishek Gupta in India Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite latter serving doping ban