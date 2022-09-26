Amid the ongoing controversy of Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean controversy, further appalling news came from the recently-concluded India women vs England women series on Monday. Visiting team’s wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya claimed that her expensive belongings, including jewellery and cash, were stolen from the team’s hotel room in London.

Bhatia took to Twitter to make the allegation against a renowned four-star hotel in London’s North Maida Vale area, where the Indian team stayed as a guest for the final ODI.

“Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe,” Taniya Bhatia said in a tweet.

The 24-year-old cricekter, who was also part of India’s Commonwealth Games silver medal winning suad, urged authorities to do quick investigation on the theft while criticised England and Wales Cricket Board for housing them at the hotel.

“Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket’s preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well,” she added.

