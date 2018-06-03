Mumbai: India batsman Rohit Sharma has been invited by Major League Baseball club Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial "First Pitch".

Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

He will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners, at 12:30 pm Pacific Standard Time on 3 June, (which would be 1 am on 4 June as per Indian time) as a pregame activity against the Tampa Bay Rays, a media release issued said.

The baseball league in America has a historic ritual in which a guest of honour is invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game, the release informed.

The star India batsman is on a 3-city US tour as part of "Desh-Legends of Cricket Series", the release added.