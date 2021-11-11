Indian cricket team's achievements and records under Ravi Shastri as coach since 2017

Ravi Shastri's tenure as India men's cricket team head coach came to an end with the team failing to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was a disappointing end to a reign that began in 2017 and saw Indian cricket achieve quite a few highs.

While Virat Kohli and Co bossed the Test cricket arena, It was also a tenure where India failed to win an ICC trophy on three attempts. But in bilateral cricket engagements, India emerged as the best team more often than not.

Shastri first took charge of the Indian team in 2014 as director of the team for a period of eight months from India’s tour of England till the 2015 World Cup.

He was replaced by former India captain Anil Kumble but was soon back as the head coach of the team in July 2017.

Here's a look at the biggest achievements under coach Shastri and captain Kohli:

— Border Gavaskar Trophy win (2018-19): Under the duo’s guidance, India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard.

— Second successive Test series triumph in Australia (2020-21): Though Kohli was not around for the full duration of the tour, Shastri and his stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane guided the team admirably in the absence of the regular skipper, as India defeated Australia to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second successive time.

— World Test Championship final (2021): India made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship under the captaincy of Kohli and Shastri’s guidance. However, Virat Kohli & Co. lost the final by eight wickets with New Zealand being crowned champions.

— ODI World Cup semi-final (2019): India were the best team in the group stages of the 2019 ICC World Cup and had topped the points table. However, the Men in Blue faced a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final to bow out.

— With the duo of Kohli and Shastri calling the shots, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England earlier this year before the final rubber was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

— Under Shastri’s watch, India won T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia.

— Shastri also oversaw a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in 2017, the first time they achieved such a feat.

— India also inflicted a whitewash on West Indies in a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time.

— During their time, India formed a potent pace bowling unit that shone in all conditions and against the best in the world.

India's record under coach Shastri since July 2017:

Tests: 43 matches — 25 wins and 13 losses

ODIs: 76 matches — 51 wins and 22 losses

T20Is: 65 matches — 43 wins and 18 losses

