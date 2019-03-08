First Cricket
Indian cricket team wear camouflage caps in third ODI to show respect and solidarity with Pulwama attack victims

Minutes before the start of the match, MS Dhoni handed over the camouflage caps to all members of the Indian cricket team to make the match even more memorable.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 08, 2019 13:57:35 IST

The third ODI between India and Australia will go down as special for many reasons. One big reason is that this could be the last time the Ranchi crowd might see MS Dhoni play at his home ground. Also, this is the first time that Dhoni will be playing in a stadium where a pavilion is named after him.

Minutes before the start of the match, Dhoni handed over the camouflage caps to all members of the Indian cricket team to make the match even more memorable. The BCCI tweeted that this gesture was a mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces.

India captain Virat Kohli, at the toss, also announced that all the members of the team would donate the match fees of 3rd ODI to the National Defence Fund.

Virat Kohli said, "Yeah, it is a special cap. This is to pay respect to the martyrs of Pulwama attack and their families. All the players in the team have decided to donate the match fees of this particular game to the National defence Fund. As the captain of the team, I would urge everyone to do the same. Donate however much they can and help in education and well being of the family of those who lost their lives in the attack. It is a special cap and a special game indeed."

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 13:57:35 IST

